Jaguars' Jaydon Mickens: Path to roster through special teams
Mickens likeliest path to the Jaguars' 53-man roster is in the role of punt returner, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
The Jaguars' receiving corps may have lost the likes of Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns to free agency this offseason, but Marqise Lee and Donte Moncrief now headline a surprisingly deep group. Mickens proved to be a quality punt returner for Jacksonville in 2017, totaling 287 yards on 27 returns (10.6 yards per return) and one touchdown. However, the 24-year-old did fumble the ball four times (two lost) in his limited touches, and increased ball security could prove pivotal in securing a roster spot in September.
