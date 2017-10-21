Mickens was promoted to the Jaguars' 53-man roster Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Mickens had been with the team's practice squad, but he'll join the Jaguars for Sunday's matchup with the Colts, essentially functioning as insurance with Allen Robinson (knee) out and Marqise Lee (knee) questionable. Mickens, who spent the preseason with the Raiders, is yet to appear in a regular season NFL game.