Jaguars' Jaydon Mickens: Removed from injury report
Mickens (hamstring) won't appear Wednesday on the Jaguars' first injury report of the week.
Mickens was listed as questionable heading into the Jaguars' eventual 45-42 win over the Steelers in the divisional round due to the hamstring injury, with Jacksonville ultimately ruling him inactive for the contest. It's unclear if the injury was the primary reason behind Mickens' absence or if the team's improved health at receiver played more of a factor in the 23-year-old being scratched. Regardless, if Mickens does suit up Sunday in the AFC championship against New England, he'll likely see most of his action on special teams, as was the case in the team's wild-card round victory over the Bills.
