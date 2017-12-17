Jaguars' Jaydon Mickens: Scores two touchdowns versus Texans
Mickens caught four of five targets for 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns during Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans.
Mickens came into the game without a catch in his young career, but he received an opportunity due to the early exit of Marqise Lee (ankle). He wound up tying for second on the team in targets while catching touchdown passes of five and 14 yards on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter. Mickens' emphatic emergence certainly caught the eye, but it remains to be seen how his usage will be impacted by the possible returns of Lee and Leonard Fournette next week against the 49ers.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.