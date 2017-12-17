Mickens caught four of five targets for 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns during Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans.

Mickens came into the game without a catch in his young career, but he received an opportunity due to the early exit of Marqise Lee (ankle). He wound up tying for second on the team in targets while catching touchdown passes of five and 14 yards on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter. Mickens' emphatic emergence certainly caught the eye, but it remains to be seen how his usage will be impacted by the possible returns of Lee and Leonard Fournette next week against the 49ers.