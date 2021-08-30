Cotton caught three of four targets for 66 yards during Sunday's preseason matchup with the Cowboys.

Cotton was minimally involved in the passing game during the preseason opener, but he led the Jaguars in receiving yards in each of the last two exhibition contests. The 2020 UDFA out of Idaho finished with seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, and he even worked some with the second-string offense while playing 30 offensive snaps Sunday. He may still have a difficult time cracking Jacksonville's roster to open the season, though he should be a prime candidate for the practice squad if cut.