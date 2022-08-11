Ledbetter reverted to Jacksonville's injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Ledbetter apparently picked up an undisclosed injury during the preseason, thus causing the Jaguars to waive him with an injury settlement Wednesday. After passing through waivers unclaimed, the 28-year-old defensive end will have to sit out the entire 2022 regular season -- barring an injury settlement that would release him from Jacksonville's IR.
More News
-
Jeremiah Ledbetter: Waived with injury designation•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremiah Ledbetter: Back to full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremiah Ledbetter: Out for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremiah Ledbetter: Ruled out for wild-card round•
-
Buccaneers' Jeremiah Ledbetter: Out for Week 17•
-
Jeremiah Ledbetter: Released from practice squad•