Ledbetter racked up 38 tackles (20 solo), including 2.0 sacks, across 15 regular-season appearances with the Jaguars in 2024.

Ledbetter put together a career year despite concluding the 2024 campaign with relatively modest numbers. The veteran journeyman is now scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, though re-signing with Jacksonville may not be out of the question.