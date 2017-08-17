Play

Poutasi (ankle) has been receiving some first-team practice reps, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Poutasi has been swapping back-and-forth with starter Jermey Parnell in practice throughout training camp. The third-year lineman does not figure to unseat Parnell, but he is competing for a chance to be the first tackle off the bench.

