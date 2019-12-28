Play

The Jaguars promoted McNichols to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Leonard Fournette (neck) doubtful for Sunday's season finale against the Colts, McNichols will add depth in the Jags' backfield. The 24-year-old McNichols hasn't played an NFL game this year, and he's only played in three games since entering the league in 2017.

