Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Avoids injury designation
Parnell (knee) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tennessee.
Parnell was a limited participant with the knee injury early in the week, but was able to practice fully Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 32-year-old will have his usual starting role at right tackle for Jacksonville on Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Back in action Monday•
-
Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Remains sidelined Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Sits out preseason opener•
-
Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Good to go Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Ruled out for Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...