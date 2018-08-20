Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Back in action Monday
Parnell (knee) returned to practice Monday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Parnell's absence allowed Josh Wells to see reps at starting right tackle. Parnell will slot back into his starting job during Saturday's third preseason game against the Falcons.
