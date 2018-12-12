Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Dealing with knee injury
Parnell's injury has been diagnosed as a knee issue, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Doug Marrone said Parnell is "pretty banged up" and his status for Sunday is in serious question. The depth for Jacksonville's offensive line would take a serious hit if Parnell sits out, as they'd be left with only one starting offensive lineman against Washington.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Avoids injury designation•
-
Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Back in action Monday•
-
Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Remains sidelined Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Sits out preseason opener•
-
Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Good to go Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Questionable for Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...