Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Downgraded to out
Parnell was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Parnell did not practice all week and did not travel with the team after originally being ruled questionable for the game. Look for William Poehls to get the start right tackle Sunday as a result.
