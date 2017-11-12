Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Inactive Sunday
Parnell (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Parnell is now slated to miss his first contest of the season, while Josh Wells is in line to start at right tackle in his place.
