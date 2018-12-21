Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Out Week 16
Parnell (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Parnell will miss his second straight game with the knee injury. Josh Wells (knee) was activated off injured reserve prior to Week 15 and should again start at right tackle for the Jaguars.
