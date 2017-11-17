Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Questionable for Week 11
Parnell is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns with a knee injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Parnell failed to practice in any capacity from Wednesday through Friday, seemingly making it unlikely that he'll be able to play Sunday, despite the questionable designation. William Poehls would likely pick up the start at right tackle if Parnell can't give it a go.
