Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Questionable for Week 12
Parnell (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals.
Parnell has been able to practice in limited fashion the last two days and is looking like a true game-time decision Sunday. The veteran tackle has been sidelined the previous two games. William Poehls figures to fill in should Parnell ultimately remain sidelined.
