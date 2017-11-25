Parnell (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals.

Parnell has been able to practice in limited fashion the last two days and is looking like a true game-time decision Sunday. The veteran tackle has been sidelined the previous two games. William Poehls figures to fill in should Parnell ultimately remain sidelined.

