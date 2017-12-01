Parnell (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Parnell has missed three consecutive games, and was initially designated questionable before being downgraded for each game. The 31-year-old was a limited participant in practice similar to past weeks, so it remains unclear how likely he is to play against the Colts.

