Parnell (knee) did not play in Saturday's preseason game at Minnesota, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Parnell also sat out the preseason opener as he deals with an unspecified knee injury. It remains unclear how long the 32-year-old is expected to be sidelined, and Josh Wells is seeing reps at starting right tackle in his absence.

