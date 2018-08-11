Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Sits out preseason opener
Parnell is dealing with a knee injury and did not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Saints, https://twitter.com/mike_e_kaye/status/1027745954131320835Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
It's unclear when exactly Parnell sustained the injury or how serious the issue is. The 32-year-old's participation -- or lack thereof -- should provide a better idea once the Jaguars resume practice.
