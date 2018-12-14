Jaguars' Jermey Parnell: Won't play Sunday
Parnell (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
Parnell was unable to practice this week due to the knee issue and will miss his first game of the season. Corey Robinson could grab the start at right tackle, though Josh Wells (groin) -- who is eligible to return off injured reserve -- could also be activated and take over.
