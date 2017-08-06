Johnson signed a contract with the Jaguars on Sunday, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

Johnson is a seventh-year veteran who'll compete for a depth role behind starting safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church. He takes the place of James Sample, who was released Sunday.

