Jaguars' Jeron Johnson: Signs with Jacksonville
Johnson signed a contract with the Jaguars on Sunday, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.
Johnson is a seventh-year veteran who'll compete for a depth role behind starting safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church. He takes the place of James Sample, who was released Sunday.
