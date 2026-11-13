Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Friday that Bates and DT Jordan Davis will not play in Sunday's game at Tennessee, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Prior to being traded, Bates and Davis each made nine appearances for teams with late-season byes. The Jaguars had theirs in October, so Bates and Davis might've been looking at 18 straight weeks of action ahead of the playoffs. This ensures they'll get a week off and have more time to get comfortable with DC Anthony Campanile's scheme.