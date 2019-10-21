Giles-Harris was promoted from the Jaguars' practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday.

The 22-year-old signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in April and landed on the practice squad after failing to make the season-opening roster. Giles-Harris provides some depth at linebacker while Najee Goode and D.J. Alexander each battle foot injuries.

