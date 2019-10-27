Jaguars' Joe Giles-Harris: To start Sunday vs. Jets
Giles-Harris will start at linebacker Sunday against the Jets, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Giles-Harris was promoted from the practice squad earlier this week and he'll be making his NFL debut Sunday. The Jaguars are facing a rash of injuries at linebacker, with Leon Jacobs (hamstring), Najee Goode (foot), and Quincy Williams (hamstring) all sidelined for the day. Giles-Harris will figure to see a significant workload in Week 8, though he'll likely slide down the depth chart when players begin to return from injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...