Giles-Harris will start at linebacker Sunday against the Jets, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Giles-Harris was promoted from the practice squad earlier this week and he'll be making his NFL debut Sunday. The Jaguars are facing a rash of injuries at linebacker, with Leon Jacobs (hamstring), Najee Goode (foot), and Quincy Williams (hamstring) all sidelined for the day. Giles-Harris will figure to see a significant workload in Week 8, though he'll likely slide down the depth chart when players begin to return from injury.