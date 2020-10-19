site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Joe Schobert: Leads team in tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 19, 2020

12:32 pm ET 1 min read
Schobert had 10 tackles (seven solo) and one interception during Sunday's 34 -16 loss to the Lions.
The 26-year-old played all 77 defensive snaps and snagged his first interception of the season early in the third quarter. Schobert is tied for the team lead with Josh Jones at 47 total tackles through six games.
