Schobert had nine tackles (five solo) during the Week 17 loss to the Colts and finished the season with 141 tackles (84 solo) in 16 games.

The 27-year-old led the defense in tackles during his first season in Jacksonville, and he was also first in interceptions (three), tied for first in forced fumbles (two) and second in sacks (2.5). Schobert played every defensive snap in 10 games and played at least 95 percent of the defensive snaps in each contest. He signed a five-year, $53.75 million contract last offseason, so he figures to have a similar role for the 2021 campaign.