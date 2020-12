Schobert had 12 tackles (five solo), one sack and returned an interception for a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The 27-year-old reached double-digit tackles for the fifth time this season, and he also scored the first touchdown of his career. Schobert leads the Jaguars with 105 tackles (62 solo) and also has 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions through 12 games.