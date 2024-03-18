Slye is signing a one-year contract with the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Jags and Commanders now have swapped kickers, after Brandon McManus signed with Washington last week. The difference is that McManus figures to essentially be handed a starting job, whereas Slye is less proven and may have to compete with futures signing Riley Patterson. Slye's career field-goal percentage (82.3) and PAT percentage (88.5) both are subpar by modern standards, though he does have a strong leg and has made 20 of 32 tries from 50-plus yards in his career.