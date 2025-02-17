Wolford signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday.
Wolford joined Jacksonville's practice squad in December of last year, after stints with the Buccaneers and Rams. The 29-year-old will now have the opportunity to earn a backup role behind Trevor Lawrence during the Jaguars' offseason programs.
More News
-
John Wolford: Joins Jags' practice squad•
-
John Wolford: Released by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' John Wolford: Gets over injury•
-
Buccaneers' John Wolford: Hurts ribs in second preseason game•
-
Buccaneers' John Wolford: Still has shot at No. 2 job•
-
Buccaneers' John Wolford: Strong work in second half Saturday•