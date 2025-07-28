Mundt has missed the last several training camp practices due to an upper body injury, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Mundt joined the Jaguars on a two-year contract in March after spending the last three seasons with the Vikings. He's competing against Hunter Long for backup tight end duties behind Brenton Strange, so his injury comes at a bad time. Mundt will look to get himself healthy enough to suit up for the Jaguars' preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 9.