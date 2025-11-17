Mundt caught two of three targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 35-6 win against the Chargers.

The 30-year-old played 41 of 71 offensive snaps in the absences of Hunter Long (hip) and Brenton Strange (hip), while Quentin Morris led the way for Jacksonville's tight ends with 50 snaps. Mundt now has seven catches for 83 yards through 10 games this season and is likely to continue being sporadically involved in the Jaguars' aerial attack.