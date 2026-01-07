Mundt caught his only target for 16 yards during Sunday's 41-7 win against the Titans.

The 31-year-old's 16-yard reception during the second quarter was his first catch since Week 12 in Arizona. Mundt played in 16 games this season while serving as a secondary tight end for the Jaguars, and he finished the regular season with nine catches for 111 yards. He's under contract with Jacksonville for 2026, but he carries a $3.25 million cap hit could be released with just a $500,000 dead cap penalty.