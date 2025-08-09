Mundt (upper body) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Mundt has been limited in practice due to an upper body injury, and he'll be held out of Saturday's preseason opener to avoid aggravating the injury. He'll have two more chances to make an appearance during the preseason, with the next game taking place Sunday, Aug. 17 against the Saints. Quintin Morris, Patrick Herbert and Shawn Bowman are candidates to see an uptick in snaps at tight end due to Mundt's absence.