Brown made his only extra-point attempt and one of two field-goal attempts during Sunday's 34-16 loss to the Lions.

The 27-year-old made his NFL debut and converted from 31 yards during the first quarter for his first field goal, but he missed on his second attempt when he hit the right upright. Josh Lambo (hip) is expected to return to practice this week, which figures to be the beginning of the end for Brown's time on the active roster, though it remains unclear if Lambo will be ready for Sunday's game against the Chargers.