The Jaguars signed Freeny to a contract Tuesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

To clear a roster spot for the edge rusher, the Jaguars waived defensive back Lafayette Pitts. Freeny, appeared in three games for the Ravens this season before being cut earlier in October, with all of his snaps coming on special teams. It's expected that a similar role with await Freeny in Jacksonville.

