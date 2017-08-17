Play

Woodard played 30 snaps in the Jaguars' preseason opener against the Patriots, recording three tackles in the game.

Woodard didn't see the field last season after tearing his Achilles in the Jaguars' offseason program. His extended run in the preseason suggests he has a strong chance at earning a backup slot with the club.

