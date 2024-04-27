The Jaguars selected Jefferson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 116th overall.

Jefferson (6-foot-3, 313 pounds) was a productive one-year starter at West Virginia in 2022 before transferring to LSU in 2023, where he played behind Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith. Jefferson still made a mark as a rotational lineman, finishing the year with LSU's second-most tackles for loss (seven). Although he has a dense build and a bit of burst (31-inch vertical), there's not much evidence that he'll be more than a rotational tackle in the NFL.