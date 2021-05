The Jaguars selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 121st overall.

Smith was tremendously productive at UAB, with 96 total tackles and 14.5 sacks across two active seasons, but his performance against high-level competition left something to be desired. His frame and athleticism certainly fit the mold of an NFL starter, but before garnering serious consideration for snaps Smith will need to improve his strength and agility. He's an intriguing developmental option, at the least.