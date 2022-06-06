Smith was helped to the locker room after he appeared to sustain an injury to his right knee Monday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

It's a tough break for Smith, who only appeared in two games during his rookie season. Jacksonville's linebacking corps is very much in flux after the team lost starters Myles Jack and Damien Wilson to free agency, added Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma in this year's draft and signed Foye Oluokun to a massive contract in March, but Smith's place in the new mix may largely depend on the severity of this injury.