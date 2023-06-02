Smith is participating in Jacksonville's OTAs after recovering from a torn ACL, John Oesher of the team's official site reports.
Smith tore his ACL during OTAs last year and will now look to be more cautious during this year's programs. The 2021 fourth-round pick has logged just one tackle (one solo) in two career games played and could find himself competing for a roster spot this summer.
