Jaguars' Jordan White: Placed on reserve/retired list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jaguars placed White (undisclosed) on the reserve/retired list Monday.
White was an undrafted free agent who played college football at West Virginia, Liberty and Vanderbilt. The offensive lineman was placed on the reserve/retired list following the conclusion of rookie minicamp and is likely done with his football career. If he chooses to pick football back up in the future, the Jaguars will have control of his rights.