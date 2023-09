Allen (undisclosed) was not on Jacksonville's injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Allen temporarily stepped away from practice late in August, but it looks like he's back in time to start in Week 1 at the Colts. The 2019 first-rounder has not posted double-digit sack totals since his rookie season despite playing a full 17 games last year, so there's heavy pressure to perform as he enters a contract season.