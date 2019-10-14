Allen notched two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Saints.

It was the second consecutive game Allen was able to get to the quarterback, moving his season total to four in six contests. The rookie did match his season-low total of snaps with 38 in the game, so it's cause for concern for his IDP value. Nonetheless, Allen and the Jaguars defense will face a juicy matchup against Andy Dalton and the Bengals for Week 7.