Allen was forced out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers to be evaluated for a concussion, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The report surfaced late in the fourth quarter, and Allen didn't return to the contest. Whether he's officially placed in concussion protocol remains to be seen, as the Jaguars may have to play Week 14 against the Chargers without him. The rookie defensive end finished with six tackles (four solo) and a sack before his departure.