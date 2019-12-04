Play

Allen (concussion) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Allen exited Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay to be evaluated for a concussion, but he apparently didn't illustrate any symptoms since he isn't present on the practice report. The rookie first-round pick has nine sacks and two forced fumbles through 12 games despite mostly playing in a rotational role.

