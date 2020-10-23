Allen (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Allen practiced in full Friday, confirming coach Doug Marrone's claim that the 2019 first-rounder is on track to suit up Sunday. He'll make his return after a two-game absence and look to build on his season total of two sacks.
