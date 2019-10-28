Play

Allen had two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's win against the Jets.

Allen continues to have an outsized presence on the Jaguars defense despite playing a rotational role, and now has a sack in four straight contests. The rookie first-round pick has 23 tackles (16 solo) seven sacks and two forced fumbles through his first eight games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories