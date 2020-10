Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Allen will miss his first game since being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Kentucky product has been solid this season with two sacks through four games, and he'll miss out on an appealing matchup against Deshaun Watson, who has been sacked 16 times this year. Rookie defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson is expected to start in Allen's place Sunday.