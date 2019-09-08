Allen will start at defensive end Sunday versus the Chiefs, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Allen showed flashes of dominance during the preseason and will look to carry his momentum over Week 1. His opportunity comes due to the absence of Marcell Dareus (elbow). With the rookie first-round pick slotting into a starting defensive end role, Calais Campbell will temporarily shift to defensive tackle.

